MP impressed by 'welcoming and homely' Alnwick care home
MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan visited Beech Tree House Care Home in Alnwick to meet residents and staff.
The Berwick MP was met by care home manager and qualified nurse Silca Morley who took her on a tour of the purpose-built 86-bedroomed home and its facilities.
Anne-Marie said: “It was lovely to see these brand new care facilities in Alnwick at Beech Tree House, and I came away with a sense of passion from the staff.
"The home is bright, welcoming and homely. It is really important to have such good quality elderly care provision for our elderly population.”
The £12 million care home, on Lisburn Terrace, was opened by the Duchess of Northumberland in September 2020.
Along with providing nursing, dementia and residential care, the home is equipped with specialist facilities to care for young, physically disabled people, bariatric residents and those with brain injuries including activity rooms, sensory bathrooms, a cinema room, hair salon and physiotherapy room.