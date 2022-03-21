MP impressed by 'welcoming and homely' Alnwick care home

Care home manager Silca Morley with Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

The Berwick MP was met by care home manager and qualified nurse Silca Morley who took her on a tour of the purpose-built 86-bedroomed home and its facilities.

Anne-Marie said: “It was lovely to see these brand new care facilities in Alnwick at Beech Tree House, and I came away with a sense of passion from the staff.

"The home is bright, welcoming and homely. It is really important to have such good quality elderly care provision for our elderly population.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £12 million care home, on Lisburn Terrace, was opened by the Duchess of Northumberland in September 2020.