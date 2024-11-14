MP hoping to make case for safety improvements at worst blackspots on A1 in Northumberland
David Smith and Joe Morris, Labour MPs for North Northumberland and Hexham, met Lilian Greenwood, the Minister for the Future of Roads.
It was arranged in the wake of the government’s decision to scrap plans to upgrade 13-miles of single carriageway between Morpeth and Ellingham.
Mr Smith said: “I had a productive meeting with the Minister for the Future of Roads where we discussed the safety of the entire A1 from Morpeth to Berwick.
“The minister committed to facilitating a meeting for me with National Highways to allow me to make the case for safety improvements at the worst blackspots.
“The A1’s poor safety record is well-known from years of research and surveys, and local residents have made it clear to me where the worst spots are. I’ll make sure to keep constituents updated with any new developments.”
Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed in her first Budget that Labour was scrapping the plans despite £67m having already been spent in the planning stages and acquiring land. The government has deemed it ‘unfunded and unaffordable’ with Ms Reeves insisting she will not offer ‘false hope’.
While admitting his frustration that the route will not be dualled in the near future, Mr Smith said he was even more disappointed that previous Conservative governments had been making promises for years that they could never keep.
The decision has been slammed by Conservative county councillors, while Berwick’s former MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan accused Labour of “treating the North East with contempt”.
