Guy Opperman has thrown his weight behind former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s bid to become the new leader of the Tory Party.

It comes after Berwick MP and International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan came out in support of Mr Sunak’s opponent for the keys to Downing Street – Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Pensions minister Mr Opperman, who has served the Hexham constituency since 2010, said he believed Mr Sunak would be able to unite the country in “challenging times.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guy Opperman is backing Rishi Sunak for PM.

He added: “I am supporting Rishi Sunak to be our party leader and the next Prime Minister. This leadership election has had a strong field of candidates, each candidate bringing something different.

“I am backing Rishi as the person best able to unite and lead our country in what are challenging times.”

In a post on social media, he said: “I have got to know Rishi Sunak these last seven years in parliament. He is serious, sensible and a real intellect.

“He delivered for our country during the pandemic. He is the man to rebuild our economy, continue levelling up and beat Labour at the next General Election. He has my full support to be our next leader,” before stating that Mr Sunak was a “serious politician for serious times.”

Rishi Sunak during a speech to launch his bid to be leader of the Conservative Party earlier this month.

Mr Sunak won the support of 137 of the party’s MPs in the final ballot before the decision was put down to party members via a postal vote. Mrs Truss, on the other hand, was backed by 113 MPs.

However, a YouGov survey carried out of Tory party members showed that 62 per cent would back the foreign secretary as leader, compared to just 38 per cent for Mr Sunak. Party members will be asked to vote over the summer to pick a winner, with a result set to be announced on September 5.