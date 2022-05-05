MP COLUMN: These may only be local elections but the outcome may have much wider significance

Alan Campbell, Tynemouth MP.

I assume it’s a response to my criticism of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and daring to put my name to motions pledging solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

I wear being sanctioned as a badge of honour.

What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy for that country and a warning for the rest of Europe.

The impact is also being felt more widely including affecting energy and wheat prices.

But the current cost of living crisis in Britain is also a homemade problem as 12 years of Conservative rule see a number of economic chickens coming home to roost.

The sense of community solidarity is under pressure.

The cost of living crisis is hitting everyone hard but the poorest families hardest.

Crime and anti social behaviour are increasing, for which the Government bears responsibility.

Policies are designed to provoke divisive headlines.

There’s a view that those at the top believe they can get away with just about anything and that includes profiteering from Covid grants and contracts while the rest of us suffered.

We need to set about changing those things that need changing.

We do it in this country through democratic elections and there are important elections on Thursday, May 5.