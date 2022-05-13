MP COLUMN: The country is drifting in dangerous and uncertain times

Mary Glindon, North Tyneside MP.

Energy prices have gone through the roof and oil companies are enjoying a bonanza for their profits and their bonuses.

I know that such companies are taxed on their profits after investments. They are not a cash cow that can be bled every time.

But even they have been surprised by the scale of the profits boom that has come their way. Some smarter oil executives know they should share that with people who cannot afford to cook for long if at all.

I have seen a growing wave of anxiety and anger in my postbag and I am sure this is the same for all MPs.

But Boris Johnson’s government has long opposed Labour’s proposal for a one off windfall tax to help people now, a modest and moderate measure.

My hunch is that the Prime Minister will cave in soon. It’s the very least he can do but it’s a great shame the benefits will have taken so long to reach people.

It illustrates once again how this government plays short-term games to divert attention from the void at its heart.

The most generous thing that can be said about its new legislative programme announced in the Queen’s Speech is that it was a curate’s egg. A few good bits and much that is superficial or merely provocative.