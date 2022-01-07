MP COLUMN: Plenty going on in 2022 in Blyth Valley

Blyth Town Deal received the final sign off shortly before Christmas. Work is scheduled to start this month on the first of the project.

The Northumberland rail line is moving towards final government sign off. Having almost completed the technical phase, the final sign off of project funding will be for construction and delivery of this long awaited project. Once trains are running they will enable much easier access to employment and work opportunities.

Blyth Town Deal received final sign off shortly before Christmas. Work is scheduled to start this month on the first of the projects which will see long overdue improvements to Bowes Street, Wanley Street and Church Street. Other projects supported by this deal will see improved employment and learning opportunities as well as improvements to walking and cycling routes. This investment will make Blyth better for local businesses and better for residents shopping here.

Britishvolt have secured planning permission and completed the first stage of construction. They are now working with investors and government to secure the funding needed for the next stages of this transformational project. Championing this project has been a major priority for me I hope we will hear some good news soon. Battery construction will begin in 2023 and will bring thousands of new, well paid jobs to our area. It’s the most exciting project in the North East since Nissan arrived in 1984 and Blyth is fast becoming a global centre for renewable energy businesses.

During 2021 I worked with DWP and the Port of Blyth to host the first ever Blyth Valley jobs fair. I will be following this up with an apprenticeship fair with DWP and also with Northumberland County Council on Friday, February 11, in Cramlington. I look forward to meeting our young people starting out on their careers at the fair where they will get opportunities to talk to employers about what roles they have available and get support with writing CVs and interview skills.

I hope in this past year I have demonstrated my ambition for Blyth Valley and as our nation recovers from the impacts of Covid I will continue to be a strong voice for your priorities and look forward to progressing not only the projects mentioned above but also many others during 2022.