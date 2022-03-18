MP COLUMN: County's response to war should not come as a surprise

Neil O'Brien MP with Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy in Blyth town centre.

If you live there, I’d urge you to consider voting for Councillor Eve Chicken who is already active as a Seaton Valley Community Councillor and will be a strong voice for this area if elected as the county councillor.

Eve and I visited the old Coty factory in Seaton Delaval last Saturday, which is now owned by Northumbria Healthcare Trust who have very kindly given over a large space as a central hub for Northumberland donations to support the people of Ukraine, and in particular the refugees in Poland.

Councillor Wojchiech Ploszaj of Kitty Brewster, Blyth, together with folk from the Polish Centre in Newcastle have pulled out all the stops to process the donations from our overwhelming community response.

The generosity of the people of Northumberland is truly humbling, but should not come as a surprise.

Our thoughts must remain with all the innocent victims of this barbaric invasion in Ukraine as the international community rallies to support them.

Last Friday I hosted a visit to Blyth by Neil O’Brien MP, Minister for Levelling Up, The Union and Constitution who was keen to see how work is progressing in Bowes Street and hear about plans for the Market Place.

We then met with local business and education leaders at the Port training centre to hear their thoughts on what must be done to make sure that new industrial jobs in the renewable energy sector coming to the area go to local people.

The investments being made by British Volt, JDR Cables and others are eye-watering, and we must make sure that people of all ages have the skills needed to take these opportunities.