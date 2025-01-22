Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to revamp two roundabouts in Northumberland could be scrapped after National Highways deemed the upgrades ‘poor value for money’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to ‘significantly improve’ the Seaton Burn and Moor Farm roundabouts on the A19 either side of Cramlington have been in the work for years.

A 2016 report on Northumberland’s strategic road network by Highways England – now renamed National Highways – identified the project as a key future improvement based on various assessments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, speaking at a meeting of Northumberland County Council, deputy leader Coun Richard Wearmouth warned: “Those junction improvements at Seaton Burn and Moor Farm are something that we have lobbied for, for a long time. They were mentioned in various potential funding announcements.

Moor Farm roundabout.

“National Highways have completed their phase one assessment and have recently told us that all upgrades represent poor value for money. They have stood down their project team.

“The project will be considered in the spending review in due course, but I can’t imagine we will be particularly optimistic about the outcome.”

Cllr Mark Swinburn, who represents the Cramlington Village ward, said: “I find it disgraceful that they have completed Testos Roundabout and the Silverlink Roundabout, but once they get to Northumberland it seems we are not important enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Locally, all users know the huge congestion and the safety issues around those roundabouts.”

Deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, Richard Wearmouth.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “As part of our Stage One (Options Identification) work on the A19 North of Newcastle project, we assessed a number of potential interventions at the Moor Farm and Seaton Burn junctions.

“High-level images showing the layout of these potential interventions have been shared with stakeholders including Northumberland County Council.

“All potential options are appraised against a range of factors including Value for Money (VfM), as well as affordability, deliverability, environment and stakeholder views. We’ve followed the Department for Transport’s Transport Analysis Guidance – which all major highways projects do – and this has concluded that when comparing the cost of the scheme against the potential benefits that all solutions have either a low or poor VfM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All National Highways and DfT spend is subject to the Secretary of State’s capital review and the cross-government spending review. This means the status of any scheme can’t be confirmed until those conclude.

“The final decision rests with government.”