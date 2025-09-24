AI technologies will enhance the jobs of UK workers rather than take them away, a Government minister has claimed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Science and Technology Minister Liz Kendall was speaking in the North East at an event to launch a taskforce to deliver the new AI growth zone.

Building on the success seen in Northumberland with a £10billion datacentre set to start construction near Cambois, the growth zone could see up to £30billion in investment involving some of the biggest tech companies in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British firm Nscale will work alongside US giants OpenAI and Nvida to establish Stargate UK.

An aerial shot of Cobalt Business Park in North Tyneside.

While AI investment has been welcomed, there is concern among some sections that AI could replace some existing jobs. In fact, a recent survey by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) found that half of all adults in the UK fear they could lose their job to AI.

But speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service at the headquarters of tech firm Sage in North Tyneside, one of the sites forming the AI growth zone, Ms Kendall said she did not believe that would be the case.

She said: “I would just tell you about how I have seen AI being used in practice, which is not about taking people’s jobs, but about helping them do it better. I was at a local primary school where the teachers were using it to plan their lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were also teaching the kids to use AI. The teacher said she would be doing the children a disservice if she didn’t teach them about it because AI jobs are the jobs of the future.

“There is huge potential for job creation and real money in people’s pockets – not just in datacentre construction and management, but in other ways. “The North East is leading here, this is a vote of confidence for the North East.”

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness added: “AI is creating more jobs rather than that fear that people have of losing their jobs. This is the future.

“We’re often asked what kind of jobs will this create and we know some of them such as construction and software engineers, but some of the things this will create we can’t talk about because we don’t know what they are yet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The taskforce will be made up of local skills providers offering training, as well as companies helping to build the growth zone itself and Newcastle University, which is home to “AI experts”.

Stargate UK, which will deliver AI infrastructure across the country, will be based at several sites nationwide including Cobalt Park.

Alongside the £10billion already pledged at Cambois by QTS, the Government say the growth zone designation could bring in a further £20billion in investment from future partners.

It is hoped the AI zone will create thousands of jobs, both in AI itself and other parts of the economy. The Minister and the Mayor also stressed the importance of jobs going to local people and providing the necessary skills to allow them to do so.

Ms McGuinness added: “What we have seen today is real hope and optimism in our region, not just about this but also about digital and tech and the possibilities for the North East.”