North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has urged the Government to complete long-awaited upgrades to a notorious roundabout on the A19.

Proposals to upgrade Moor Farm and Seaton Burn roundabouts in Northumberland have been on the table for a number of years, but uncertainty remains over whether the Government will stump up the necessary cash.

Westminster officials have said no decision on the future of the project will be undertaken until the next phase of the spending review is completed.

However, while there was previously fears that the plans could be scrapped after an assessment branded them poor value for money, there has been recent optimism following changes to the way the Treasury assesses major infrastructure projects.

North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness.

Speaking at the North East Combined Authority’s cabinet meeting, Ms McGuinness stressed the importance of Moor Farm in particular to the region.

She said: “It has become clear that sorting the congestion issues at Moor Farm has to be made a Government priority. It’s a source of constant misery for commuters who graft all day and have to then sit in ridiculously long queues just to get home.

“Businesses say the delays are really impacting them as well. It is increasingly the missing link in the North East transport infrastructure. I’ve been working hard with colleagues to lobby Westminster to get it sorted as quickly as possible.

“We are moving at pace in the region, we really are and we can be proud of that. Ministers have to do the same, otherwise all we will find is that we are being held back.”

The Conservative leader of Northumberland County Council, Glen Sanderson was pleased that the issue had been raised again.

Cllr Sanderson said: “Thank you for mentioning Moor Farm. I’m sure that the hundreds of people stuck in their cars and vans at rush hour will be grateful it is on the agenda.

“It really needs it. It will help growth in south east Northumberland, which has huge potential.”

There are a number of potential options for the upgrade of the two roundabouts. These range in cost from £300 million to £775 million.