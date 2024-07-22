Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amble Town Council has put pressure on senior politicians to help deliver affordable housing, job opportunities, and public facilities in the town.

Mayor of Amble Craig Weir published an open letter to North Northumberland MP David Smith, Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson, and North East Mayor Kim McGuinness claiming Amble is missing out on investment that is readily available to other parts of the county.

The letter, signed by Mayor Weir “on behalf of Amble Town Council and residents of Amble,” also noted the town council is “concerned” about discussions to create a new public park in Alnwick while Amble needs funding to improve its facilities.

In the letter, Mayor Weir said: “Despite several promises, our town toilet facilities are deteriorating to an almost unhealthy standard whilst we see other smaller and less frequented tourist areas have theirs refurbished.

Mayor of Amble Craig Weir (left) wrote to senior politicians including council leader Glen Sanderson (top) and MP David Smith (bottom).

“We have an enterprise park with several vacant plots and a retail park planned but not yet fully developed.

“Our community is desperate for some employment opportunities as without those our families will be fractured, as individuals must leave here to get employment opportunities or for career advancement.”

He added: “It is disheartening to see other towns in our region receiving government and county support for increased leisure, recreation, travel, social rented housing, and employment infrastructure without similar input here.”

The town council chair also called for new sports and recreation facilities for Amble’s residents and visitors, beyond community use of James Calvert Spence College facilities outside of school hours, and for financial help to build a new community building in the town.

Mayor of Amble Craig Weir claims Amble is missing out on investment that is readily available to other parts of the county.

Mayor Weir also claimed that new housing developments in Amble had not brought the “promised push for employment and facilities” and that the town was “crying out for much needed investment in social rented housing.”

In his response, council leader Glen Sanderson said the council wanted Amble to “thrive and grow in all manner of ways.”

He pointed to the local authority’s £40m investment in Amble schools, the Turner Street Car Park expansion, and the impact of the Amble Inn on the town’s tourism trade since it opened in 2019 as ways the town had been supported by the local authority.

On the town’s retail park development, Cllr Sanderson said: “Issues with the retail market, supply chain disruption resulting from the Covid pandemic, and then the war in Ukraine have meant investors have been slow to move on the remaining parts of the site.

“However, Advance Northumberland has remained in a constant dialogue with potential users.

“There are positive discussions in the background with a major retailer interested in taking up a large part of the remaining space. Negotiations continue in this regard and I will seek to advise you of progress if we make this in the coming months.”

On housing, the council leader pointed to council-backed projects, including the conversion of old garages into bungalows, and the affordable homes promised by private housebuilders as conditions of planning consent for their new developments in Amble, as well as reiterating that taxes would be raised on second homes.

Cllr Sanderson also said that Amble “is seeing investment in Amble from the private sector” as the result of the county and town councils’ work and that the town could be among the beneficiaries of money secured for the council as part of the deal to see a £10bn data campus built in Cambois.

In addition, he promised to raise the public toilets issue with the relevant county council staff and agreed to a meeting with Mayor Weir to discuss “how you might like to see us invest further into the town.”

Also responding to the letter, David Smith said: “Over the coming Parliament, it is my intention to ensure that I represent the whole of North Northumberland and that of course includes Amble.

“The legislation announced in the King’s Speech offers the promise of transformation. Amble is well-placed to benefit from the change that this new legislation will bring.

“But it is also vitally important that I understand the particular challenges each community faces so that I can best represent them.

“I plan to offer to meet with all larger town and parish councils over the coming months to discuss how we can work together to ensure that every community of North Northumberland can benefit from the transformational plans that we saw announced in the King’s Speech.”