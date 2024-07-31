Mayor moves forward with plans to take control of North East bus network

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ambitious plans that will see the North East’s bus network returned to public ownership have taken a step forward.

The cabinet at the North East Combined Authority (NECA) approved the next stage of the complex plan to reform the region’s bus services.

Mayor Kim McGuinness announced on her first day in office that she would take control of the buses – allowing her to set fares, routes, and timetables, with operators contracted to run services under a franchising system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move to a franchising system has been welcomed by operators Go North East and Arriva, who have had success with similar systems elsewhere in the country.

North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, at South Shields bus and Metro interchange. Photo: NECA.

At a cabinet meeting, members agreed to back the development of a Franchising Scheme Assessment (FSA), a “complex statutory legal process” that will set out the detail of how the mayor’s plans to take control of the buses will work.

While it had previously been feared this could take almost three years to complete, the new Labour Government has set out steps to make this process easier for combined authorities.

Ms McGuinness said: “We have seen significant cuts to our bus services since 2010. It’s not an option not to do something about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have got to improve our bus services. We’re going to get on and deliver it. With the change in Government, we will hopefully have the opportunity to move quicker with it.”

The concerns of rural residents was also noted.

Ms McGuinness acknowledged: “We will be the first area to embark on this process with vast swathes of countryside in Northumberland, Durham and Gateshead.”

Cabinet member for transport and Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon added: “It is for the benefit of our rural communities that we need to press ahead with this. Operators run buses in areas where they make money. This gives us the opportunity, for the very first time since the 1980s, to introduce regular services to make sure every single part of our rich region is adequately served by public transport.”

Coun Glen Sanderson, Conservative leader of Northumberland County Council, backed the move.