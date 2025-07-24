Mayor hopes new ‘deal’ for workers will stop North East youngsters moving to London

The North East Combined Authority has approved ambitious plans bosses say will make the region the best place in the country to work.

The New Deal for North East Workers sets out future investment in the economy in a bid to remove barriers for both workers and employers.

Mayor Kim McGuinness hopes the strategy will provide opportunities for the region’s young people, meaning they can remain in their native North East.

The region has some of the highest rates of both economic inactivity and youth unemployment in the country. Furthermore, inactivity due to health conditions has risen sharply in recent years, while many residents are in low paid and insecure jobs.

A report presented to members of the NECA cabinet explained some businesses are struggling to recruit skilled local people.

The new deal is designed to tackle these problems, with a number of key growth sectors identified including offshore wind, AI and creative industries.

It includes plans to help residents gain additional skills to get better jobs, support to improve employment rates and developing affordable child care, better public transport and fairer wages to remove “barriers” to work.

Ms McGuinness said: “We want young people to know they don’t have to leave the region and go to London for success. They can do it right here.

“There are many, many opportunities right here on their doorstep. A healthy society relies on people going to work, but far too many people don’t have a job – or don’t have a job they want.

“We won’t stop until the North East is the best place to work in the country. We know that is possible.”