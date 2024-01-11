Bamburgh councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, Conservative candidate for North East Mayor, has called for the Tory Party Conference to be held in the region.

Cllr Renner-Thompson believes it would provide a major boost to the economy.

“Newcastle and Gateshead together have exactly what it takes to host the country’s biggest party conference,” he said.

"The work on the new Gateshead Quayside arena which is backed up by government levelling up funding helps create an ideal location when coupled with the Sage, Baltic and many fantastic hotels which can be found on both sides of the Tyne.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson.

“The Conservative Party Conference currently alternates between Manchester and Birmingham and when it’s in town brings anything up to £20m to the local economy.