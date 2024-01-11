Mayor hopeful calls for Conservative Party Conference to be held in Newcastle and Gateshead
Cllr Renner-Thompson believes it would provide a major boost to the economy.
“Newcastle and Gateshead together have exactly what it takes to host the country’s biggest party conference,” he said.
"The work on the new Gateshead Quayside arena which is backed up by government levelling up funding helps create an ideal location when coupled with the Sage, Baltic and many fantastic hotels which can be found on both sides of the Tyne.
“The Conservative Party Conference currently alternates between Manchester and Birmingham and when it’s in town brings anything up to £20m to the local economy.
"Bringing it to the true north would give a shot in the arm to our economy. It would show we can host huge set-piece conference events and, importantly, allow me as Mayor to showcase our region and get its priorities pushed up the national political agenda.”