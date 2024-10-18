Mary Glindon is the Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend.

Another week and another question from me to the Prime Minister in the weekly session. It’s a matter of luck and may not come around for some time or ever as questions are allocated in a random shuffle.

So I like to make such questions count and highlight vital issues for my constituents, the region, and the country.

I was able to meet a constituent, Tom Morton, and raise an issue close to his heart and mine too. I am pleased that he was in the public gallery to hear it.

Tom is a young person in care who cares so deeply about politics and communities. After listening to his concerns, I told the Prime Minister how young people in care are at disproportionate risk of criminal and cynical exploitation by drug barons through county lines.

This is the widespread practice of drug dealers using people who aren’t known to the police to store, move, and sell illegal drugs.

I then asked the Prime Minister to tell Tom and the House what steps the Government will take to prevent vulnerable children in care from becoming involved in county lines operations.

The Prime Minister rightly welcomed Tom and said that it is encouraging to see young people engaging in democracy.

He then gave a detailed and substantial answer. He told me and the country that county lines is a real problem, and all of us will have experienced its effect and impact in our constituencies.

The Prime Minister reported that the Government’s county lines programme focuses on preventing young people from being exploited and lured into criminal gangs, which is far too common, and he is committed to introducing a new offence of child criminal exploitation that is long overdue.

The Government will also create a network of Young Futures hubs, staffed with professional youth workers, mental health support workers and career advisers, to provide focused support for young people, helping them to fulfil their ambitions and preventing them from being drawn into crime.

It’s a good result and I hope that further questions can be so consequential if I’m lucky enough to win the lottery.