Mary Glindon MP: Change, Promises and Respect

Mary Glindon is the Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend.

A very big thanks to all those who voted in the last election. And I’m grateful that over half of the electorate plumped for me in Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend.

It’s a great honour and I will serve all my constituents however they voted.

The tone and direction of national politics has been transformed with 350 new MPs, mainly Labour which has achieved a landslide for the first time in this century.

After so many years of chaos, greed, division, and wasted opportunities, we made specific promises to draw a line under the past and try to reset politics.

Our first landslide government established the NHS, which our last government in 2010 left with low waiting lists and high public esteem. That record was sadly reversed by the Conservatives.

The new Health and Social Care Secretary rightly starts his term of office by saying that the NHS is broken. Making it fit for the 21st Century is vital.

I was proud during our long years of opposition to be a whip, but I am now returning to the backbenches where I can support ministers in the long overdue quest for the common good.

I will also continue to advocate for removing the power cables over the Tyne to boost the offshore wind industry, a respectful approach to women’s rights and transgender issues based on the Cass report, support for Ukraine and NATO, and helping accelerate a two state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

It’s business as usual, but with a much better chance of making change.