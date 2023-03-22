Northumbria Police has been awarded £608,000 for projects to replace gas-fired heaters and boilers with air and water source heat pumps at Alnwick and Whickham police stations.

It is part of a £65m government fund to cut emissions of homes and public buildings.

Some £58m is going to local authorities in North East to upgrade over 5,000 social homes and off-grid households with energy efficiency measures such as loft insulation and new windows which could save tenants between £220 and £400 a year on energy bills.

Alnwick Police Station.

A further £7.6m has been allocated to public sector bodies across the North East to help reduce their carbon emissions. Upgraded heating systems, powered by cleaner, cheaper, renewable energy, will reduce the use of fossil fuels exposed to volatile global energy prices.

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said: “Thousands of homes across the North East will benefit from this cash injection, boosting their energy efficiency so they stay warmer for longer, and at a cheaper cost.

“Reaching net zero means considerable action from both households and the public sector. Through the funding allocation announced today, we are empowering both in the North East to play their part in our ambitious and necessary climate goals – while saving the taxpayer hundreds of millions in the process.”