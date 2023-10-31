Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The graffiti-style artwork, created by visitors from the Shatila refugee camp in Lebanon, has been on display at Tynemouth Metro Station since 2012.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that the mural has now been removed by North Tyneside Council as a safety precaution and put into storage after the local authority had received a credible threat to deface it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza strip, as calls grew on Friday for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site of the former painting at Tynemouth metrro station. (Photo by Dr Jo Clement)

The removal of the mural sparked intrigue on social media platform X, prompting several users to ask Metro operator Nexus for an explanation for the disappearance.

The Tyne and Wear Metro responded on X: “We have no connection with the mural in the market area at Tynemouth. We do not own the market areas, we did not commission the mural and we have not had anything to do with it.”

North Tyneside Council declined to comment.

The trip which led to the creation of the painting back in 2012 looked as though it might not have happened after the youngsters and their teachers were denied visas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, following intervention from Tynemouth MP Sir Alan Campbell, the children were soon issued with 10-day single entry visas from the camp to the UK.

It was the third visit made by children from the Shatila refugee camp in the previous four years.