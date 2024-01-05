Northumberland Liberal Democrats has confirmed two new appointments in its line-up of Prospective Parliamentary Candidates (PPCs) for the forthcoming General Election.

Following changes to constituency boundaries that were confirmed earlier this winter, Morpeth will merge with most of the former Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency to form a new ‘North Northumberland’ seat, where Natalie Younes has been chosen to be the Liberal Democrat PPC.

Meanwhile, Newcastle councillor Thom Campion, previously selected for the former Berwick-upon-Tweed seat, has moved to be the Lib Dem PPC for the new ‘Cramlington & Killingworth’ constituency.

Natalie, a long-time Northumberland resident and local campaigner, said: “People in north Northumberland have been let down time and time again by their Conservative MP, while Labour has shown it simply can't win here. Only the Lib Dems can beat the Tories in this brand-new seat.

“I’m now looking forward to working with our former Liberal Democrat MP, Lord Alan Beith, and with residents throughout North Northumberland as we take the fight to this collapsing Conservative Government.”

Commenting on his switch to a new battleground, Thom said: “North Northumberland voters deserve a local champion who will stand up for them in Parliament and I know Natalie will be able to deliver on what matters most to people right across her new constituency.

“The freshly formed Cramlington & Killingworth seat includes part of my current Newcastle City Council ward so, with Natalie stepping into North Northumberland, it’s a perfect fit that just makes sense all round.”