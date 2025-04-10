Lib Dem election candidates in Morpeth seek to get local voices heard at County Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trio of Liberal Democrat candidates in Morpeth are campaigning for election to Northumberland County Council.

Dorothy Moore is contesting Kirkhill Morpeth, Alison Byard is standing in Morpeth Stobhill and Natalie Younes is the Lib Dem candidate for Morpeth North.

Dorothy has been an active campaigner for a number of years and is currently campaigning to improve road and pedestrian safety along the Curly Kews, with particular concern about the state of footpaths.

Alison, a three-time Mayor or Morpeth and town councillor, is also chair of the Morpeth Neighbourhood Plan Review Group with a goal to protect the town centre from out of town shopping and ensure that any future development meets the needs of the town.

Lib Dem candidates in Morpeth, Natalie Younes, Dorothy Moore and Alison Byard.

Natalie, who stood for the Lib Dems in last year's General Election, is passionate about making her community a better, fairer place for everyone and making sure the voices of local residents are heard at County Hall.