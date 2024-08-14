Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Liberal Democrats have unveiled their candidate for an upcoming council by-election.

Voters will go to the polls on August 22 to elect a new county councillor for the Cramlington Eastfield ward on Northumberland County Council following the resignation of Cllr Christine Dunbar in June.

Residents will also pick two new town councillors to replace Cllr Dunbar and her husband Norman, who stepped down at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lib Dem candidate will be Ashington resident Andy McGregor. The former Royal Engineer and Falklands veteran has stood for election in Northumberland eight times since 1999.

The Liberal Democrat candidate for the Cramlington by-election is veteran Andy McGregor. (Photo by Lib Dems)

He said: “It would be remiss not to have a candidate. I have experience of being a district and town councillor, serving on Wansbeck District Council and Ashington Town Council.

“I do not believe we have a chance of winning. I know Labour is campaigning quite hard and we suffer from being the third party.

"I am there to fly the party flag and find people who may be interested, and try to stimulate people in Cramlington to stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If people want to vote for a local Lib Dem candidate, they need to put up or shut up.”

Mr McGregor added: “I think all the national issues are here, like the fact it costs too much to do anything.

"One of the key things is to get an affordable transport network that includes cars, trains, buses, and bicycles.”

His election opponents are independent Libby Cripps, Paul Evans of the Greens, independent Dawn Furness, Labour’s James Gillooly, Mark David Owen of Reform UK, and Conservative Alan Smith.