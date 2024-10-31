Leisure centre staff in Northumberland agree to cut hours to avoid redundancies

Staff working at Northumberland’s leisure facilities agreed to have their hours cut to spare colleagues from redundancies.

New operator Places Leisure, part of the Places for People (PfP) group, admitted in September that some roles may be ‘at risk’ under changes aimed at improving services for customers.

The social enterprise company, which operates under a not-for-profit model, took over the management of the council’s leisure facilities from Active Northumberland in April.

Officials from PfP were quizzed on the changes at Wednesday’s meeting of Northumberland County Council’s communities and place scrutiny committee.

Willowburn Leisure Centre in Alnwick.

It was revealed that there was just one compulsory redundancy as a result of the changes, alongside a small number of voluntary departures.

However, it was also admitted that some staff did reduce their hours in order to stop further redundancies.

Cllr Nick Morphet said: “Have working hours been reduced? If so, why, because reducing working hours is effectively a paycut.”

Area manager Steve Warriner replied: “There were reductions in hours – that was part of the consultation. Teams came together, and rather than one person leaving they decided to drop a couple of hours each.

Ashington Leisure Centre.

“That was around different working practices, particularly around catering. The previous offer had a different labour requirement, where there was a lot of cooking and preparing. The offer we have is quite different.”

Places Leisure’s contract manager Paul Metcalfe pointed out that some gym staff were able to make up the lost hours by running personal training sessions for customers.

He explained: “As Active, we never really had a personal training offer. Where staff have reduced hours, they can do as many hours as they want on a PT model.

“We have also allowed them to do it at a very, very reduced price of £25 an hour compared to £35. They get paid more than what they do for working on the gym floor.

Berwick leisure centre. Picture: Helen Smith Photography

“We have looked to retain people and deliver the model slightly differently. If somebody has lost hours, they can do PT and make their hours back and more.”

Cllr Jeff Watson, the council’s cabinet member for leisure, said: “There has been rumours about the consultation and making people redundant to improve profits. This is a non-profit making company.

“It has a very common-sense, good approach. With a takeover from a large company, there is bound to be duplication of effort with things like finance, one would expect the possibility of redundancies.

“We had 11 people who voluntarily decided it would be a good time to leave and one compulsory redundancy out of 750 people. There’s absolutely no case to say safety has been reduced – they couldn’t do that, they wouldn’t be allowed to do that.”