Department for Transport staff were ordered to stop working on plans to dual the A1 in Northumberland back in 2021, leaked documents have revealed.

The report stated the decision was not made public – and by the time approval was given in 2024, estimated costs had almost doubled.

The current Government has since cancelled the project, branding it poor value for money. The total cost of dualling 13 miles of the road between Morpeth and Ellingham was put at more than £500 million.

The DfT report, which has been verified by Government officials, states that the project was “escalated” in 2020 despite it being described as low value for money. When assessed by Government criteria, the scheme had a benefit-cost ratio of 0.95, meaning the costs outweighed the benefits.

Traffic on the single-lane section of the A1 in Northumberland. Photo: NCJ Media.

Subsequently, during the 2021 Spending Review the funding for the scheme was “withdrawn” and the plan was “deprioritised”. The report adds: “The funding decision was not made public, but we instructed National Highways to cease work on the scheme.”

The report goes on to state that when the plan was finally approved in 2024 after numerous delays, “the costs of the schemes had nearly doubled according to National Highways’ estimate” due to inflation.

The report also gives a reason for the repeated delays for a decision between December 2021 and May 2024. This was in order to consider “environmental matters” after other schemes were impacted by legal challenges.

North Northumberland Labour MP David Smith said: “This news confirms what I and the Government have said from the outset: the last Conservative government had absolutely no intention of dualling the A1 and pulled the actual funding for it as long ago as 2021.

“Despite all their posturing immediately before the 2024 General Election, and by the Conservative administration at Northumberland County Council since, they had not allocated the necessary funding to dual the Morpeth to Ellingham stretch of the A1, and in the meantime the cost doubled.

“My focus since becoming MP for North Northumberland has been to secure sensible safety improvements at key junctions. I’ve been working with National Highways to look at the entire route from Morpeth to Berwick, and I will continue to work to secure that investment.”

However, Coun Richard Wearmouth, the Conservative deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, argued the report showed Tory ministers had been determined to get the project through.

He has called on ministers in the current Government to exert authority over civil service objections for major projects in the county, including the A1 and upgrades to the A19 roundabouts.

He said: “The document paints a vivid picture of officials trying to kill the project multiple times but being overruled by Conservative Ministers on every single occasion.

“Specifically regarding the spending review it shows the project could no longer meet the timeline of ‘Road Investment Strategy stage 2’ and was moved from that programme, being allocated specific funding less than a year later from HS2 funds. All the while works including compulsory purchase of land continued.

“We all know what happened next. Labour came to office, made claims about a £22bn black hole and cancelled the project while our Labour MP Mr Smith sat on his hands throughout and did absolutely nothing.”

The Department for Transport said it does not comment on leaked documents. On the A1, a spokeswoman for the department said: “Given the challenging financial picture the Government inherited, we had to make difficult decisions about a number of road projects as they were unfunded or unaffordable.

“National Highways is now exploring solutions for this section of the A1 that could improve safety and congestion while offering value for money to the taxpayer.”