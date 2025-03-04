The leader of Northumberland County Council’s Green Party group will not be seeking re-election when voters go to the polls this May.

Cllr Nick Morphet was elected in 2021 to serve as the councillor for Humshaugh. He was among the first Greens ever elected to the county council alongside Alnwick councillor Martin Swinburn.

He also stood unsuccessfully to become Hexham MP in two general elections but has decided to step back from frontline politics for the time being, and plans to tour Europe’s nature reserves in his camper, providing veterinary support for species reintroduction projects.

Cllr Morphet said: “There are so many other great things I could be doing which would not only be great for me, but great for the planet.

Green Party councillor Nick Morphet, who is stepping down at May's local elections. Photo: Iain Buist/NCJ Media.

“I’m going to do wildlife veterinary work and conservation projects, hopefully including reintroduction projects. I will remain actively involved with Green Party politics, and I will be supporting the new councillor in the Humshaugh ward if she is elected.

“I might come back to front-facing politics again in the future.”

Cllr Morphet added: “The Green Party have pushed the council hard on its climate change work and the council has worked harder on that work as a result of the pressure we have applied. We also pressured the council to declare an ecological emergency.

“It took a while, but we are very proud of that and it is an important step.”

Cllr Morphet will be replaced as Green Party candidate for the Humshaugh ward by Antonia Azocar-Nevin, who grew up in Newbrough.