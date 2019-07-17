Landowner appeal launched after proposal for housing development for Northumberland village refused by planners

The application, for seven detached homes on land west of Station Road in Embleton, sparked 51 objections from neighbours as well as concerns from the parish council and neighbourhood plan steering group when it was lodged last year.

But it was unanimously refused by the North Northumberland Local Area Council in June on the recommendation of county council planning officers.

It also ‘fails to protect and enhance the distinctive landscape character of Embleton and the wider former district of Alnwick’.

At that meeting, the applicant’s agent, Rod Hepplewhite, described it as ‘a travesty’, claiming his clients had been led to believe approval would be recommended, so it was perhaps no surprise that landowner David Robertson appealed the decision.

At the public hearing on Tuesday, July 16, planning inspector Jillian Rann set out that the main issue is ‘whether the site is a suitable location for housing having regard to the effect of the proposed development on the character and appearance of the appeal site and its surroundings’.

Defending the refusal, county council planning officer James Bellis said: “We feel this would go against the grain of development in the rest of Embleton, building on that side of Station Road.”

The inspector also heard that Station Road is the proposed settlement boundary for the village in the neighbourhood plan, which is due to be submitted at the end of the month.

Peter Biggers, representing supporters of the neighbourhood plan and other residents – a number of who were in attendance at the hearing, said this should be given a lot of weight in the decision as there were no objections to the settlement boundary during consultation, not even from Mr Robertson.

However, Mr Robertson claimed that he was not allowed to respond to the consultation, although this was disputed by Karen Greenhoff, from the plan’s steering group.

He also said that he could not see why this site was being considered open countryside when the land for the Cussins developments to the north of the village were not. The main response was that these sites were contained by the two main roads and therefore within the settlement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing the character of the site, Mr Biggers said: “It’s an area of rural, open landscape. When you leave the village, you come out of what is quite a tightly-knit centre and then it just bursts open and that’s quite an important feature of Embleton in the wider landscape.”

But Stephen Goodchild, a technical director at Fairhurst, which carried out a landscape assessment for the applicant, said: “Yes, the land is going to change from farmland into having a residential development in it.

“Our view is a development of this scale on a semi-rural landscape gives us an opportunity to provide a suitable framework for the development and meet plan requirements through ecological enhancements and the area (proposed for dog walking) to the north.”

Other matters discussed more briefly were the housing land supply, highway and pedestrian safety, flooding and drainage, and ecology – including the provision of £4,200 towards the cost of coastal wardening work if the proposal were approved.

Mr Biggers called for a principal residency restriction to be placed on the houses, if approved, given that 34 per cent of the village’s properties are already second or holiday homes.

This is because the neighbourhood plan has a proposed policy along these lines, as does the emerging Northumberland Local Plan, which was submitted to the Government in May.

However, this was rejected by the applicants and had not been requested by the county council.

The inspector will issue her decision in due course.

Outline plans for another new housing development in Embleton have recently been lodged.

Countylife Homes wants to develop a grass paddock east of Dovecote Close, off Station Road.