The devo deal will unite the councils of Northumberland, Tyneside, Wearside and County Durham.

The deal, which is thought to be worth up to £4.2 billion, will bring vital decision-making powers to the North East, and see a directly-elected mayor serving the seven local authorities in Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham.

The new authority will replace the existing North of Tyne Combined Authority, which was formed following a breakaway by Newcastle, Northumberland and North Tyneside in 2016.

North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll was among those to discuss the benefits of the deal after it was revealed. It is widely expected Mr Driscoll will go head-to-head with Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuiness to secure the Labour Party nomination for the new mayor position, with elections due to take place in 2024.

Mr Driscoll said: “Bringing power closer to people works. We’ve proved that at the North of Tyne – we’ve created thousands of jobs. We’ve invested millions into our region and communities, and it pays for itself with long-term prosperity.

“I’ve been working with ministers and local authority leaders north and south of the Tyne and County Durham to get a deal that really works for the North East. I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has been involved.

“This deal means billions to invest in jobs, homes, skills training, and much more. It means greater control over things that matter to people, such as transport.

“It puts tackling inequality at its centre. It means we can take a stronger stand against the climate crisis. Together, we can be even stronger, and build a zero-carbon, zero-poverty North East.”

However, Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah felt the government had gone back on its promise to deliever £3bn in funding as part of the deal. The government has pledged more than £1.4bn over the next 30 years which it says will enable the new mayor and the councils to plan for the long term.

She said: “Many will welcome the announcement of the devolution deal. However, it appears that the Conservatives have already rowed back on the original promise of £3bn in new funding as part of the deal for the North East.

“A Labour government will reverse the regional inequalities which have widened under the Tories by delivering the biggest ever transfer of power out from Westminster. Our plans will bring back good jobs, get the economy growing and give people real powers over the future for their communities in all parts of the country.”

On the other side of the political fence, the Conservative leader of Northumberland County Council, Coun Glen Sanderson, referenced the “red lines” he had insisted on before the deal was signed off. These included the safeguarding of the council-operated Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and the establishment of a “powerful” rural board to serve those living in the countryside.

He said: “Bringing together a range of very different councils to work together may seem to be prone to disagreement but I’m confident that this project is right for Northumberland and our residents as well as the larger North East region.

“I made my ‘red lines’ clear from the start and the compromise shown and good working between leaders has been great to see.”

And Hexham’s Conservative MP Guy Opperman said: “I am delighted that a devolution deal has been agreed for the North East.

