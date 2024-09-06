Lack of communication from Government on Cramlington schools project branded 'unacceptable'

A lack of engagement from central Government on plans to build a new school in Cramlington have been slammed by councillors.

In July 2022, Cramlington Learning Village was selected as one of those to be rebuilt as part of the previous Government’s School Rebuilding Programme.

In December 2023, former Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy said the plans would be confirmed by the middle of this year, with a view to starting construction in early 2025.

However, following the change of Government in July, there are still no plans on the table.

Cramlington Learning Village. Photo: NCJ Media.

Speaking at Thursday’s meeting of Northumberland County Council’s family and children’s services scrutiny committee, Cramlington Village councillor Mark Swinburn raised the issue as a matter of urgency and warned residents were concerned.

He said: “Back in 2022 the DfE allocated partial funding for the rebuild of Cramlington Learning Village. This was most welcome and we do appreciate it.

“I have had increasing concerns raised by residents who feel the county council is keeping residents in the dark – but we have no input into that and no knowledge or information. It has got to the point where I had to write to the regional schools officer.

“Their response said that once the planning application is submitted, residents will get to see them and comment on the plans. That has created further concerns that residents will only have a small window to have their say.

“With other schools we have rebuilt, we carry out consultation. Can we say to the DfE that not only are these our children, these are our county residents?

“We can’t have them come along and say ‘this is what you’re getting’ – we need to get in there and get either a councillor or officers included in this process before it goes to planning. I know it is their money, but we need some involvement.”

Head of School Organisation at the county council Sue Aviston confirmed she had already spoken to the DfE about the matter. She also commented on a lack of engagement with officers and described it as a “different” approach.

She said: “I have done some investigation and had a meeting with the DfE over this. We’re going to meet on at least a half-termly basis.

“The project is very unusual in that we haven’t been involved or had any input. The aim of these meetings is to change that.

“I was surprised that they determined the size of the school without a single conversation with us. It has been a very different approach.

“It is time to put our foot well and truly in the door and break down those barriers.”

The meeting’s chairman, Cllr Wayne Daley, represents the Cramlington North ward. He described the DfE’s actions as “unacceptable”.

Cllr Daley said: “This is the second biggest town in Northumberland. To have no consultation, no engagement and no awareness is unacceptable. It is really vital we push this on.”