A Labour parliamentary candidate has called for some of the funding from investment firm Blackstone’s £10bn data centre project to be spent on new leisure facilities in Bedlington.

Ian Lavery, who is running in the new Blyth and Ashington constituency, backed calls from Bedlington residents for investment in a new leisure centre for the town at a campaign event on Wednesday, June 5.

Northumberland County Council will receive up to £110m from the American asset management giant as part of a deal to facilitate its takeover of part of the Blyth Power Station site, previously owned by defunct battery startup Britishvolt.

Mr Lavery, who was the MP for Wansbeck from 2010 until Parliament was dissolved on May 30 and the constituency borders in Northumberland changed, is suggesting a proportion of this is invested in Bedlington.

Labour candidate Ian Lavery called for a new leisure centre to be built in Bedlington. (Photo by Ian Lavery)

Blackstone intends to build a data centre campus at the site in partnership with its subsidiary QTS, with a tech giant such as Google or Microsoft likely to become the site’s tenant.

Mr Lavery said: “Long before I became a member of Parliament, people have called for a proper leisure facility in Bedlington. There is now no excuse for anyone to get in the way of this.

“The community fund being put up by Blackstone as part of their agreement for the Cambois site should be put into developing a leisure facility in Bedlington.

“The Tories have deliberately held back parts of the UK and decimated our public services, but they have hit places like Bedlington hardest. It is time for real investment under a Labour government.”

Maureen Levy, the Conservative candidate in Blyth and Ashington, did not commit to campaigning for the funds to be spent on a leisure centre in the town.

She said: “The Conservative council, working with our Conservative government, has done an incredible job securing the £10bn investment by Blackstone that will put our area at the heart of the AI revolution sweeping the globe.

“The council is in the process of publishing a paper on the £110m funds secured as part of the Blackstone deal. I do not want to preempt that.

“My understanding is that the council has a major focus on bringing even more jobs and investment to south east Northumberland, which is exactly what we need.”

Mark Peart, the Reform UK Blyth and Ashington candidate, supported the idea of a new leisure centre and claimed that Bedlington had been “forgotten about,” but called on the council to fund the project through other means as it had in other towns.

He said: “There is nothing at Bedlington for them, they have to travel.

“It should really be looked at and funding should be acquired through the appropriate means to get them that.”

Mr Peart added that ultimately it was up to the council, not the area’s MP, to start such a project.

Lib Dem candidate Stephen Psallidas also backed sustainable new facilities in the town and called for “improved or subsidised public transport to leisure centres in Ashington, Blyth, and Morpeth” until funding was secured.

He added: “There is also a need for ramping up care for Bedlington's older residents so support for more dentists and GP surgeries from any funding streams is vital, and could be delivered faster.”