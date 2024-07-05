Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour candidates have won four out of four seats in Northumberland at the general election, helping their party to a landslide victory.

That includes Hexham, a seat that has never voted Labour before, and the seat of North Northumberland, where they ousted former Berwick-upon-Tweed MP and Foreign Office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Wins in the new constituencies of Blyth and Ashington and Cramlington and Killingworth were expected, but nevertheless monumental. In both seats the Tory candidates, husband and wife Maureen and Ian Levy, finished third behind Reform UK.

After winning in Blyth and Ashington, Ian Lavery paid tribute to Ronnie Campbell, the former Labour MP for Blyth Valley who passed away earlier this year.

Labour campaigners celebrate after winning all four Northumberland constituencies. (Photo by National World)

Mr Lavery vowed not to let the area down and said his party would “demand change” and “deliver for working people.”

Emma Foody, the new Labour MP for Cramlington and Killingworth, said she would “work tirelessly to be a voice of all of our communities” and that the area had “voted overwhelmingly for change.”

Hexham victor Joe Morris, after unseating Roads Minister Guy Opperman, said: “While Guy and I differ a lot I know he has worked extremely hard for the area, and I will do my absolute best to the promise that a changed Labour Party to people across the country.”

After his win, North Northumberland’s new MP David Smith said: “We in Labour recognise the honour that we have been given, to serve our country, and I regard the opportunity to serve the people in North Northumberland as the greatest honour that I have ever been given.”

Throughout the night, Labour campaigners knew they would do well and felt their campaigns had been positive. Their experience on the doors was that the polls could be right and they may well win all four seats.

Conservatives will be disappointed with these results, but they may well have seen this coming too. Activists’ early impulse was that the national mood for change after a tough few years for the county was insurmountable.

The feeling is that the negativity about the national party has overshadowed their local record, and will already be looking at next year’s Northumberland County Council election.