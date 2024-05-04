Labour romp home in Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Susan Dungworth received almost 100,000 votes more than her nearest rival – Conservative candidate Ros Munro. The victory came on a day that also saw Kim McGuinness – Mrs Dungworth’s predecessor in the role – elected as North East mayor for Labour.

Mrs Dungworth won the popular vote in all six council areas covered by Northumbria Police. Speaking at the election count in Sunderland, the former Northumberland Labour leader outlined her priorities for the role. She also claimed the results showed the public were crying out for a change in Government.

Mrs Dungworth said: “It’s an amazing, fantastic result. We hear a lot about how people are turning back to the Labour Party and to see it in numbers like that particularly for me, is very humbling.

The new Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth. Photo: NCJ Media.

“We can take it that people are sick and tired of the Conservatives cutting public services and cuts to the police. They want a change.

“There was no one area that we were weak in. That bodes really well looking to a General Election.

“My priorities are around tackling serious and violent crime, violence against women and girls, knife crime and organised crime around drugs. They’re also about issues like motorbike disorder – the things that make people’s lives a misery.

“I will work with the chief constable to find ways to tackle these issues.”

The new commissioner, who will start work next week, also paid tribute to her Labour predecessors.

She added: “It’s a hard act to follow – I have big shoes to step into with Vera and Kim, but I see that as an opportunity. They have laid the ground for me and created a position for me and a role that suits my priorites and way of working.”

The former Northumberland Labour leader is the force’s third successive Labour commissioner, following Dame Vera Baird and newly elected North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.

Mrs Dungworth led the ballot in every area covered by Northumbria Police.

Results from each area:

NorthumberlandJohn Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 9,552Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 33,756Ros Munro (Conservative) – 22,467Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 5,886

GatesheadJohn Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 10,323Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 26,478Ros Munro (Conservative) – 8,806Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 3,047

NewcastleJohn Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 14,227Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 35,119Ros Munro (Conservative) – 10,850Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 8,897

North TynesideJohn Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 8,203Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 31,166Ros Munro (Conservative) – 13,934Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 4,513

SunderlandJohn Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 10,790Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 32,464Ros Munro (Conservative) – 15,820Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 3,467

South TynesideJohn Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 5,479Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 17,328Ros Munro (Conservative) – 6,941Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 5,963

Northumbria Police AreaJohn Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 58,574Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 176,311Ros Munro (Conservative) – 78,818Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 31,773