The leader of Northumberland County Council’s opposition Labour group has described Blyth’s brand new £15 million training centre as “impressive” following a visit.

The state-of-the-art Energy Central Learning Hub recently welcomed its first ever students.

The hub is a new science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) education and vocational training facility at the port of Blyth providing a range of state-of-the-art industrial training, education, and STEM related skills facilities.

Cllr Scott Dickinson met tutors, students, and apprentices working towards qualifications in manufacturing or welding industries. The Labour leader discussed the various opportunities the site offers to support young and adult learners from across Northumberland.

Cllr Scott Dickinson, right, at the Energy Central Learning Hub.

He said: “I want young people, adults looking to learn new skills, and businesses to be aware that this facility is available to help create well-rounded and job-ready individuals to support the job opportunities here in Northumberland. The facilities are fantastic for those seeking careers in a wide range of jobs in the welding and manufacturing industry.

“The team there is dedicated, professional, and well-respected, and individuals are guaranteed to receive the support they need. It was great to see some of the local well-established businesses supporting the site, from Hadston up to Blyth and everywhere in between, providing learners with valuable placements.

“I look forward to continuing to work with them and deliver for the people of Northumberland, so that individuals with the relevant skills are homegrown and ready to take on new opportunities. I thank them for inviting me.”

The hub is the first phase of the Energy Central Campus, which will give local people the skills and knowledge they need to find well-paid employment in south east Northumberland’s blossoming clean energy sector. The second phase of the campus – the Energy Central Institute – will open at the end of 2026 and be focused on higher-level skills.

Last week, Conservative cabinet member for education Guy Renner Thompson said the site would ‘provide a direct route to high quality jobs’ within the county. He also explained that the county council would use the £110 million fund provided by US firm Blackstone as part of the deal to build an AI datacentre to invest in the clean energy sector, providing more jobs for local people.