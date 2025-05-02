Labour Mayor pledges better jobs, affordable homes, and youth opportunities after win in North Tyneside
Mayor Karen Clark has set out her vision of North Tyneside after being elected to the role by a slim margin. Following on from fending off a strong Reform performance, the Mayor her focuses are employment, homes, and the young.
She Clark said: “I want to say a huge big thank you to the people that voted for me and I’m delighted and honoured to be the next elected Mayor of North Tyneside. As I stated in all my campaign literature, my pledges are very clear.
“I want to continue to build on the strong legacy of Dame Norma Redfearn. I want to continue regeneration of the borough, which includes building more affordable social housing. I want to increase jobs at a decent level of pay.
“I want to expand our skills provision and increase opportunities for our young people. And I want to retain our libraries, leisure centres, and continue to make North Tyneside one of the best places to live, work, and visit.”
On the question of her 444 vote majority and Labour’s battle against Reform, Mayor Clark added: “I think it’s in keeping with the national trend. It is always difficult when you’re a party that is in government.
“The government has found itself in a difficult position after 14 years of Conservative government and has had to make difficult decisions. They know the whole situation of the finances in government.”
The newly elected mayor has historically defended some of the council’s own controversial decisions in recent times, including the closure of Monkseaton High School. The closure has featured prominently as a local election issue, with Reform’s John Falkenstein stating he would review the decision if elected.
