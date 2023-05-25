Coun Scott Dickinson, leader of Northumberland Labour.

Last week, water firms issued a collective apology for the problem, which has been thrust into the public consciousness in recent years thanks to campaign groups such as Surfers Against Sewage.

While there was a pledge to invest £10bn to implement a huge modernisation programme, bills are set to rise to help meet this cost.

The leader of Northumberland Labour, Coun Scott Dickinson, has called for water companies to absorb the costs after making millions in profit since privatisation.

He said: “This Conservative lot have given the green light to this in recent months – to continue this dreadful practice and not force change. The companies themselves are now apologising, but warning that any improvements will hit families’ pockets.

“The Conservatives blocked Labour’s recent bill to try and force change, but it appears the companies themselves have decided to apologise and look to act based on the fact a Labour Government could be heading their way. The Conservatives should hang their heads in shame and protect families from this greed.”

Coun Dickinson was referring to Labour’s Water Quality (Sewage Discharge) Bill, which would have required water companies to reduce discharges from storm overflows by 90% by the end of the decade. Companies would also face automatic financial penalties for sewage dumping.

