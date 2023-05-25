News you can trust since 1854
Labour leader Scott Dickinson says Tories should 'hang their heads in shame' for failing to protect families

The government has been slammed for failing to stand up to water companies, after it was confirmed bills are likely to rise to tackle discharges of raw sewage into rivers and seas.
By James Robinson
Published 25th May 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:59 BST
Coun Scott Dickinson, leader of Northumberland Labour.Coun Scott Dickinson, leader of Northumberland Labour.
Coun Scott Dickinson, leader of Northumberland Labour.

Last week, water firms issued a collective apology for the problem, which has been thrust into the public consciousness in recent years thanks to campaign groups such as Surfers Against Sewage.

While there was a pledge to invest £10bn to implement a huge modernisation programme, bills are set to rise to help meet this cost.

The leader of Northumberland Labour, Coun Scott Dickinson, has called for water companies to absorb the costs after making millions in profit since privatisation.

He said: “This Conservative lot have given the green light to this in recent months – to continue this dreadful practice and not force change. The companies themselves are now apologising, but warning that any improvements will hit families’ pockets.

“The Conservatives blocked Labour’s recent bill to try and force change, but it appears the companies themselves have decided to apologise and look to act based on the fact a Labour Government could be heading their way. The Conservatives should hang their heads in shame and protect families from this greed.”

Coun Dickinson was referring to Labour’s Water Quality (Sewage Discharge) Bill, which would have required water companies to reduce discharges from storm overflows by 90% by the end of the decade. Companies would also face automatic financial penalties for sewage dumping.

However, following a three-hour debate last month, a Labour motion to bring in the legislation was voted down by 290 votes to 198.

