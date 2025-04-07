Labour leader in Northumberland attacks Tories over council tax rate – but is unable to commit to lowering bills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leader of Northumberland Labour has criticised the rate of council tax residents in the county pay.

Analysis by the party found that the average rate of council tax in Northumberland is £224 a year higher than that of other similar councils run by Labour.

However, Coun Scott Dickinson said he was unable to commit to a council tax decrease until he had sight of all the council’s finances.

Average council tax in Northumberland is £1,810 in 2025/26, while the average Labour council charges £1,587 per dwelling.

Scott Dickinson, leader of Northumberland County Council Labour Group (Druridge Bay).

Coun Dickinson said: “Council Tax is lower under Labour – and here in Northumberland it is a staggering £223 higher than the average Labour controlled authority. Labour authorities keep council tax low whilst investing more in the services we know working people want to see their councils deliver – from keeping people safe, to growing the local economy.

“Here in Northumberland, council tax is significantly higher than the average Labour council, yet here in Northumberland, residents see services slashed by the Conservatives and communities suffering. Residents and staff need a fresh start with a Labour council that will put local people and Northumberland first.

The criticism comes ahead of local elections in Northumberland next month, with Labour bidding to seize back control of the council after eight years in opposition to the Tories.

Asked if he would reduce council tax in office, Coun Dickinson said: “The difficulty is we don’t know what the financial position is. Based on the information we have got, for the last eight years we have been confident enough to vote against council tax rises.

“That is an insight into what we would focus on. I would love to be able to reduce council tax bills, but until I have all the information in front of me I can’t say that.

“Some politicians in my position would say that, but I am not one of them.”

However, Conservative council leader Glen Sanderson has hit back, accusing Labour councils of poor financial management and arguing Northumberland provides additional services compared to other local authorities.

The core budget increased by more than £20 million on the previous year, but the Tories claimed this still left the council around £2.5 million short of where it had expected to be in December.

Coun Sanderson said: “Of all those councils that have had to be bailed out by the Government, and all those councils that have gone bust, they are all Labour.

“I don’t want any lessons on how to run a council from Labour. I had very much hoped to reduce council tax this year, but the settlement from the Government wasn’t enough to do that.

“The increase we had of 2.99% is barely at inflation levels. We still provide free town centre car parking, we are building new super schools and we have a leisure portfolio that is the envy of every council.

“You get what you pay for. We have kept increases at or around inflation, and despite that we have invested huge swathes of money in things that people want us to spend money on.