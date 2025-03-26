Labour MPs and councillors gathered in Blyth to launch the party’s campaign for the Northumberland local elections.

Voters will head to the polls in May to elect all 69 councillors for the county for the next four-year term.

Labour have been the main opposition in Northumberland since 2017, when they lost control of the council to the Conservatives.

The event was attended by Northumberland’s four Labour MPs as well as minister for schools Catherine McKinnell, who represents the Newcastle Upon Tyne North constituency.

Labour's campaign launch in Blyth for the 2025 Northumberland local elections. Photo: Northumberland Labour.

Labour unveiled five key pledges they believe will convince voters to allow them back into power at County Hall in Morpeth.

They are:

A Better Council – An open transparent council, accountable to the residents of Northumberland and putting standards in public life back where they belong. Pride in our Communities – Putting new emphasis on keeping our towns and villages tidy, and working with our Police and Crime Commissioner to crack down on anti-social behaviour. Giving our Kids the Best Start – Labour will work hand in hand with the Mayror’s child poverty unit and ensure all of our children have access to good local schools and SEN provision. Decent Homes for Northumberland Locals – We’ll build new houses, improve our existing stock and make sure local people are at the front of the queue for social housing. Drive Local Investment – We’ll work to generate investment across all of Northumberland, to drive growth and fight the cost of living crisis, by putting more money in your pocket.

Speaking after the launch, Northumberland Labour leader Scott Dickinson said: “It was wonderful to launch and continue our positive campaign. This election is about Northumberland and who will represent us on the council, which is very important.

“After the embarrassing challenges at County Hall, it’s crucial that the council formed in May is new, that it’s Labour, and free from the scandals of the past eight years. We aim to create a strong, united team for Northumberland, collaborating with our Labour MPs and the North East Labour Mayor to ensure Northumberland secures a good deal.

“We are offering a great selection of local community champions who are dedicated to working hard for local residents, with the sole ambition of putting Northumberland and its residents first.

“This is the opportunity for local people to regain a council that works hard for them, instils pride, and restores faith in how their money is spent and services in Northumberland.”

Ms McKinnell added: “It was great to join Northumberland Labour’s campaign launch at the weekend in Blyth.

“We are working hard to deliver on our Plan for Change from Government. Northumberland deserves that change too, with a Labour Council that puts local residents and communities first.”

The Conservatives are set to launch their campaign on Saturday.