Emma Foody, a former 999 call handler and a North East Ambulance Service volunteer, was selected by the party on Friday, January 26.

She is also a member of the Co-Operative Party.

Emma said: “It is the honour of a lifetime to be selected to stand here in Cramlington and Killingworth and the villages.

Emma Foody was selected on Friday, January 26. (Photo by Labour Party)

“It is where I grew up, it is where I got my first job, and where I first started campaigning for the change our communities deserve.

“I started my working life as a 999 call taker, helping people across the North East in their hardest moments.

“Day after day, I saw my colleagues bravely trying to support our communities with one hand tied behind their back with a Government who just would not support them.

“14 years of the Tories have hurt us. Families here are struggling, with rising energy bills, stagnating wages and an NHS at breaking point.

“We need an MP and a government that works for all of us, not just those at the top. I will be working every second from now, out on the doors, listening to local people and making sure their voices are heard.”

Emma will run against the Conservative candidate for the seat, current Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy.