Joe Morris and James Bryan put their name forward after the party officially opened applications for their candidacy in Hexham on September 7.

Guy Opperman, who has served as Hexham MP since 2010, has already been confirmed as the Conservative candidate for the next election, set to take place next year.

Mr Morris went through the Hexham school system before attending Oxford University. He then went on to have a career in politics and in industry, working for UK Steel and then in consultancy.

The Hexham constituency includes Ponteland. Picture from Google.

He said the North East had “suffered” under Conservative “neglect” since 2010, and pledged to fight for the area he called home.

He said: “Hexham is where I’ve always called home. Even when I’m away for work, I’m intensely proud to be from here and to be a Northumbrian.

“We’ve seen our area taken for granted by the Conservatives for decades and we’ve seen the North East suffer under Conservative neglect and complacency for the last 13 years.”

The parliamentary hopeful has also pledged to improve Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) education in the area.

Mr Bryan has lived, worked and campaigned across the Hexham constituency – from working in heritage education in Corbridge and on Hadrian’s Wall to being a teacher and a Ovingham Parish councillor.

He currently works on education programmes to help disadvantaged young people achieve their potential and expand their opportunities.

Mr Bryan said: “Hexham has been neglected for too long by this Conservative Government.

“I think people are tired of politicians who all seem the same – they want to be represented by someone who has had similar experiences to them and has shared their day-to-day struggles. I have the integrity and values that people are looking for in their MP.

“As someone whose best chances in life came from education, I am committed to supporting local schools and improving the lives of our young people in Hexham.