Susan Dungworth was elected with a majority of almost 100,000 over her nearest rival, Conservative candidate Ros Munro.

The former Northumberland Labour leader is the force’s third successive Labour commissioner, following Dame Vera Baird and newly elected North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.

It marked the culmination of a successful day for Labour in the North East, having previously secured the office of mayor in the inaugural election.

The new Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth. (Photo by LDRS)

Mrs Dungworth led the ballot in every area covered by Northumbria Police.

Northumbria Police Area

John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 58,574

Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 176,311

Ros Munro (Conservative) – 78,818

Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 31,773

Electorate: 1,070,300. Turnout: 33%

Northumberland

John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 9,552

Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 33,756

Ros Munro (Conservative) – 22,467

Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 5,886

Gateshead

John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 10,323

Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 26,478

Ros Munro (Conservative) – 8,806

Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 3,047

Newcastle

John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 14,227

Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 35,119

Ros Munro (Conservative) – 10,850

Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 8,897

North Tyneside

John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 8,203

Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 31,166

Ros Munro (Conservative) – 13,934

Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 4,513

Sunderland

John Appleby (Liberal Democrat) – 10,790

Susan Dungworth (Labour) – 32,464

Ros Munro (Conservative) – 15,820

Mustaque Rahman (Independent) – 3,467

South Tyneside