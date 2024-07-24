Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Labour and Conservative candidates have been announced ahead of a council by-election in Northumberland.

Voters in the Cramlington Eastfield ward will go to the polls on August 22 following the resignation of Tory town and county councillor Christine Dunbar in June. Cllr Dunbar had served the ward since 2017.

Voters will also be electing a second new Cramlington town councillor after Christine’s husband, Norman, also stepped down from his role. Labour’s candidate is James Gillooly, a law student at Newcastle University and the vice-chairman of the Cramlington and Killingworth Constituency Labour Party.

Announcing him as the candidate, Northumberland Labour leader Scott Dickinson said: “James’ passion and dedication to help deliver change for Cramlington and represent views of his fellow residents is there for all to see.

Conservative candidate Alan Smith (left) and Labour's James Gillooly. (Photo by LDRS)

“I was proud to see so many good candidates for members to choose from. Cramlington deserves good representation and this by-election is the opportunity to do that. Cramlington has the opportunity to vote for change at County Hall early and send James to be part of our team.

“I would be delighted to see James around the table putting the people first with the rest of the team.”

Speaking after the selection Mr Gillooly said: “I am delighted to be selected as the Labour Party candidate to contest the Eastfield by-election and I am looking forward to speaking with residents over the coming weeks to hear how we can work together to bring about change.

"Cramlington has been badly let down by the Conservatives at County Hall. From potholes to grass cutting, they have neglected the basics.

“Eastfield deserves better and I am honoured to have been selected by our local members as their candidate.”

James is also standing for the town council alongside Michael Pearce.

The Conservative Party has selected activist Alan Smith as its candidate.

Mr Smith has lived in Cramlington for 35 years, and is known for his work on a variety of community projects. He is also a retired NHS mental health support worker.

He said: “Eastfield is an amazing place which has benefited from investment in its appearance, especially estate entry signs.

"It has great schools and I want to be a real champion for the Parkside and Eastfield Estates, helping make the area even cleaner and greener.

“I am also committed to working with partners to ensure that the money put into youth work and saving the local community centre continues.

"I am firmly against the plans for 2,400 houses to be built by the hospital, which will damage our infrastructure, impact our schools and roads, and will be unfair for the town to take this amount of housing, which Labour nationally want to pursue.”

Mr Smith is also standing for town council alongside Mark Morris. Also a long-term resident of the town, Mr Morris is the manager of a local childcare charity based at Eastlea Primary School, working with parents and carers on a range of projects.