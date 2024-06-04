Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The deputy leader of Northumberland County Council has refused pleas from local councillors to reopen Keel Row Shopping Centre.

The centre closed for good in February ahead of a major development as part of the £90m Energising Blyth programme.

It will be demolished to make way for the Energy Central Institute, a higher education centre for the town’s booming clean energy sector.

However, some local residents are concerned about what the loss of Keel Row has meant for footfall in the town centre, despite the fact less than half of the units were occupied prior to the closure.

Keel Row Shopping Centre closed for good in February. (Photo by National World)

Speaking at Monday’s meeting of Northumberland County Council’s Corporate Services and Economic Growth Scrutiny Committee, Labour’s Cllr Eileen Cartie, who represents the town’s Wensleydale ward, criticised the decision to close the centre.

She said: “There was no public consultation regarding Keel Row, no attempt to try anything apart from pull it down to make way for the education facility.

“We want education, but we want shops as well. No-one agreed to Blyth becoming a dormitory town.

“Amble and Morpeth are busy and they are thriving. I am absolutely impressed when I go to them.

"Blyth has a population of nearly 40,000 people. Why should we be a sleeper town?

“We have business people in this council who could have looked at the shopping offer. I am sure there are people that could make it work like Morpeth, Cramlington, or Amble.”

The county council purchased the centre from Northumberland Estates last year.

Cllr Kath Nisbet, whose Croft ward includes Keel Row, said: “We have brought up a lot of ideas like running an indoor market or breaking up the bigger shops into smaller ones.

“The money coming into Blyth is absolutely wanted, we need it, but not in the way that seems to be happening.

"We could be doing something in Keel Row. Look at Amble, that is a brilliant set up. We could do something like that.”

Deputy leader Cllr Richard Wearmouth said: “In terms of the Keel Row, there were a number of shops there but it was ever dwindling. It was struggling more and more and more.

“Councils should not really run shopping centres. There was a perfectly good shopping centre operator in Northumberland Estates, they could not make it work.

“We came in to avoid someone taking control of that site in a detrimental way to the town centre.

"Shops do not last because you do not have the footfall in the town centre, and we have got to change that.

“There will not be a proposal from this administration to reopen Keel Row. That will not happen.”

Cllr Wearmouth also explained that Northumberland Estates had attempted some of the solutions suggested, adding: “They did not work.”

Corbridge’s Cllr Nick Oliver agreed. He added: “There is no point in trying to flog a dead horse. You have to make change and find new reasons to bring people in.

“Supply and demand is completely out of sync in Blyth. There are too many shops. Keel Row was at less than 40% capacity and many were not even paying rent.