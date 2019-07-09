Jeremy Corbyn says Labour will demand a second Brexit referendum from Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt
Labour will demand Britain’s new Prime Minister puts his Brexit deal to the country in a second Euro referendum.
A decision on who will succeed Theresa May – Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt – is expected on Monday, July 22.
Now Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the party will challenge whoever is the next Tory leader to put their Brexit deal to the public in a second referendum.
Following a meeting of the shadow cabinet, Mr Corbyn said Labour would campaign for Remain in such a vote.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
In a letter to party members, he said: "Whoever becomes the new prime minister should have the confidence to put their deal, or no-deal, back to the people in a public vote.
"In those circumstances, I want to make it clear that Labour would campaign for Remain against either no-deal or a Tory deal that does not protect the economy and jobs."