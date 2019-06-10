Jarrow MP advocates to protect NHS in transalantic deal post-Brexit

MP for the Jarrow Constituency has called on the government to protect the NHS from any transatlantic trade deal post-Brexit.

Stephen Hepburn MP is advocating for the NHS to be protected against any deal with our American allies following a no-deal Brexit.

Stephen said: “The Minister will be aware of the potential threat to the NHS from any transatlantic trade deal done by the EU.

“Will he give a cast-iron guarantee that any post-Brexit deal done with the US will maintain the principles of the NHS, free at the point of use?”

In response, Dr Liam Fox, Secretary of State for International Trade, said: “Of course post-EU it will be the Government and this Parliament that will determine what trade arrangements we have, not the European Union. I understand the hon. Gentleman’s passionate defence of the NHS: I trained and worked in the NHS as a doctor.

“Under this Government the NHS will not be for sale, and I would hope that is something we can agree across the House,” Dr Fox addded.

Stephen continued to say:

“Theresa May stood next to Donald Trump as he said our NHS will be “on the table” in a US trade deal.

“Our NHS is very precious and our health service must not – and never would be for sale under a Labour government.”

Stephen has promised to continue his work and press the government strongly on this issue at every opportunity.