'It has been very much make it up as you go' - your views on Operation Yellowhammer
Another long week in politics is coming to an end with far more questions than answers as to when, how or if Brexit will happen.
Yet there was one question that Northumberland Gazette readers in particular were definite about.
At the time of publishing this article, only 13% of people in our latest Facebook poll felt that knowing about the no-deal fears contained in the Operation Yellowhammer report would have changed the way they voted in the Brexit referendum three years ago.
The papers, just released by the Government, are defended as a “worst case scenario” over references to delays in importing medicines and disruption at ports and borders.
Among the dozens of comments made by Gazette readers on our Facebook page were the following:
Brian Bone said: “How can you vote for something when there was never a prepared plan of action? All we had as options was in or out. If you go on a holiday do you just walk out the door or do you plan before you walk out the door.”
Phil Hopper said: “I think remain voters will see the report as confirming what they thought, and leave voters will claim it's scaremongering. Same old same old.”
Stephen Wright wrote: “As usual remainers not only in denial but delusional. Does any sane non-hysterical person believe this Yellowhammer worse case risk assessment has any basis in reality?
Bryan Tennant argued: “I don’t believe that anyone saw this coming. It has been very much make it up as you go and with no idea what the end state would be.”