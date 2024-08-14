Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Independent candidate running in a Northumberland County Council by-election has unveiled her secret weapon to take on the major parties.

Former physician Libby Cripps is seeking election in the Cramlington Eastfield ward following the resignation of Christine Dunbar in June.

The long-time Cramlington resident says she will use her ‘embattled bus’, a play on the battle buses used in the general election, to get out into the community and meet residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents will go to the polls on August 22 to elect a new county and town councillor for the ward.

Independent Cramlington Eastfield candidate Libby Cripps hopes to win over voters with her 'embattled bus'. (Photo by Libby Cripps)

Libby said: “I see myself as having a listening ear, maybe even two. My priorities are listening to people.

“I do not want to impose my own views or a political party’s views on people. I want to listen to people and find out what they want.

“I believe I have enough about me to mix it with significant amounts of wisdom and common sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If somebody comes up with interesting ideas, I believe I can diplomatically engage to let them know I am listening and embrace their concerns, but I hope I have enough about me to recognise the real issues and find realistic, practical solutions to them.”

Mrs Cripps, who has lived in Cramlington since 1981, is a Newcastle University Medical School graduate and a former assistant GP. She also was a physician in child health and family planning clinics locally before running a sustainable wood fuel business and a medico-legal report service, Second Opinion.

Explaining her “embattled bus” plan, Libby added: “My husband George and I have a rotten, rather tatty old van I struggle to park.

"It has earned the title of ‘embattled bus’ because I stoved the side door in and I have not been able to get it repaired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to find out people’s views and represent them well. That is why I will be parking our black camper-style van at various locations around the ward.

“Join me for tea, coffee, and biscuits, and let’s have a conversation.”

Her election opponents are Paul Evans of the Greens, independent Dawn Furness, Labour’s James Gillooly, Lib Dem Andy McGregor, Mark David Owen of Reform UK, and Conservative Alan Smith.