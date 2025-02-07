An independent assessment of the culture at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service is being conducted after individuals raised concerns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland County Council has said the review is already underway and staff will have the chance to air their views.

The council has commissioned an external company to carry out the review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes just over a year after bosses welcomed a positive report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services. The service was rated as “good” for the way it promoted values and culture and “adequate” in the promoting fairness and diversity categories.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesman for the councilsaid: “Some concerns have been raised by individuals, so it’s important we take stock and the time to listen to colleagues.

“To do that we have commissioned an external, neutral assessment into the culture of the organisation. The assessment, which has recently begun, will engage with staff across fire and rescue, during and following the assessment process.

“Northumberland Fire and Rescue service has in recent years been on a rapid improvement journey, which, naturally has meant a period of change for colleagues across the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest inspection report stated that NFRS was “good at promoting the right values and culture”. It added: “Staff told us there has been a change to the values in the service and that this has had a positive effect throughout the organisation. In our staff survey, 94 percent of respondents felt that they are treated with respect by the people they work with.

“There is a positive working culture throughout the service, with staff empowered and willing to challenge poor behaviours when they come across them.”