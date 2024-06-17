Ian Levy's Chief of Staff Clare Pooley awarded MBE

By Nick OliverContributor
Published 17th Jun 2024, 13:37 BST
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities. Clare Pooley who was Chief of Staff to Ian Levy, the MP for Blyth Valley from 2019 until Parliament was dissolved in May for the General Election, has been awarded a MBE in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours List.

As well as being Chief of Staff to Mr Levy, Clare performed the same role for Sir John Whittingdale and has advised a number of other Parliamentarians. With over 30 years’ experience in political advisory roles Ms Pooley has been awarded this honour for her contribution to Parliament.

Ian Levy, who is the Conservative Candidate for Cramlington and Killingworth in this election, said: “When I was first elected to Parliament in 2019 from a lifetime working in mental health services in the NHS, it was important I hit the ground running and set up a skilled team very quickly to deal with the pressing needs of constituents.

“I was introduced to Clare and she helped me to get excellent staff in place quickly, and has provided first class advisory and managerial skills ever since.

“I’m really pleased that her contribution to our national political scene over three decades has been recognised in this way – it is well deserved.”

