IAN LEVY COLUMN: Building blocks are in place for better education and jobs

Ian Levy MP with Chief Constable Winton Keenan.

The self-worth and sense of purpose these bring reduce offending and lead to stronger, tightly knit communities in which people look out for each other and where crime is not accepted.

I see my primary role as the Member of Parliament for Blyth Valley to bring more and better jobs to the area. This is happening and, in the months, and years ahead, these opportunities will accelerate.

I’m also working to do all I can to support the excellent people working in education in our area and to increase the education and skills options open to people so that they are ready to take these new jobs.

This is not an overnight or even a one Parliamentary term transformation – the building blocks we are putting in place now will take a generation to fully bear fruit. Like an apple tree planted as seed by a young child they only produce a heavy crop when that child is grown.

My office works closely with Northumbria Police who perform such an important role in our community, and it was good to catch up with Chief Constable Winton Keenan and have a walk around in Blyth recently.

Northumbria Police are well on the way to recruiting their allocation of new police men and women and I’m sure all the officers, old and new, will continue to do all they can to rid our streets of crime.

We discussed drugs, reducing crime in our town centres and speeding – among other things. The Police are aware of the hot spots.

Policing is becoming more complex and one of the current threats is online safety.

The Government’s On-line safety bill will make it harder for nasty predators and bullies to carry out their crimes from behind a veil of anonymity and provide much needed protection for young and vulnerable people.

By the time of the next column, we will have celebrated Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Communities in Cramlington, Blyth and Seaton Valley are all coming together to put on events, large and small, to honour Her Majesty and celebrate her 70 years of incredible service.