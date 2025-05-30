Ian Lavery MP: The damage from bank branch closures cannot be ignored

Legally, UK company directors, generally, only have to work to benefit shareholders, regardless of wider social consequences.

They do not have to consider the effects their policies will have on employees or wider society, just what increases the fortunes of shareholders.

A clear illustration of this is the hardships caused by the disappearance of bank branches in Northumberland.

The profits of the high street banks are soaring, but branches are closed to cut overheads and easy access to banking facilities are lost, with Bedlington and Blyth being amongst those towns recently affected.

Nationally, according to official statistics, 63% of all bank branches that were open in 2015 have now closed, forcing people, many on limited finances, to travel miles to get to one. The closure of the TSB branch in Bedlington announced earlier this year means the nearest bank will be in Cramlington.

The widespread adoption of internet banking has reduced the need for customers to visit their banks, but significant numbers of those such as pensioners, the disabled and the poor either cannot use or afford digital access to banking services.

Local businesses suffer from, for example, not being able to deposit cash takings and our troubled high streets are further diminished by the loss of another amenity.

The closure of bank branches is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, but its powers are limited; the most it can do is pause closures.

One solution that has appears promising are “banking hubs”, shared banking facilities, but they can be hard to establish, as has been in the case of Bedlington.

I have initiated a debate in the House of Commons on June 5 in order to remind the Government of the urgent need to resolve this problem. Real life stories of difficulties resulting from these closures would help in the debate. If you can provide examples, please contact my office at [email protected] or telephone: 01670 852494.