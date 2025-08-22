Last weekend’s anti-immigration protests in Ashington will have been supported by many good people with understandable anger after years of financial insecurity and declining public services.

Many good people across the country are being misled by the far right into blaming foreign refugees for our long-standing economic problems in order to further their own prejudiced political agenda.

For months, hard right politicians and their allies in the conservative press have been fermenting a frenzy of anti-immigrant sentiment so that we blame our problems on poor desperate people who are fleeing horrors of war, extreme poverty, famine and persecution to seek asylum in the UK, a country famous for justice and tolerance.

They are being portrayed as just being benefit scroungers, but the truth is that 70% of those who have been through the tribunal system have been judged to have legitimate asylum claims.

Of course, we all want to see an end to the unacceptable pictures of people risking their lives in small overcrowded boats.

We can if we combine pursuing the criminal people smugglers with safe routes for legitimate asylum seekers that allows them to apply when abroad, together with a rapid return of those with unsuccessful claims.

We need to remember that only 16% of migration to the UK is linked to asylum. The other 84% of immigrants have arrived legally to fill much-needed roles in social care, the NHS and to rectify skill shortages in important industries.

Nevertheless, the hard right don’t want us to think about these valuable contributions. Why?

Perhaps it is so we do not concentrate on the real culprits, the very rich who have become increasingly wealthy whilst the rest of us struggle. They have become bloated with riches, denying the rest of us a decent standard of living.

The billionaire press owners and the wealthy backers of Reform do not rage about the injustice of inequality, just foreign migrants. They don’t want us to see the real problem that is hiding in plain sight.

