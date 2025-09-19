Ian Lavery MP column: 'We must meet the educational needs of all children'
More people signed from our area than anywhere else.
In the resulting Parliamentary debate on September 15, I made it clear that the current legal right for every child with special needs to have those requirements met through an individual plan must be retained.
It is a right and not a privilege; vulnerable children will be left without the support they need if this is forgotten.
The problem is not the current legal requirements, it is the legacy of the chronic lack of funding after years of Tory austerity.
Local authorities lack the necessary money, so they make it hard for families with children with special needs to have them assessed. The families are exhausted from fighting for what the law already promises.
The key to the crisis is not to make it harder for these children to have educational packages carefully designed for their individual needs, it is to meet the funding problem head on.
Yes, it is true more families have been applying for their child’s special needs to be assessed arising from a number of complex, but genuine, reasons.
It would be unacceptable for this reality to be ignored. A well-funded system that creates a culture of supportive learning, that totally includes families in designing their vulnerable child’s education plan and that meets every child’s needs is not negotiable.
We must not fail these children. We have to make the system work for every child in every community.
