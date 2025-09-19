In response to the Government’s review of the law that provides for Educational, Health and Care Plans for all children with special educational needs and disabilities, 126,085 people signed a Parliamentary petition demanding that the current entitlements remain intact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More people signed from our area than anywhere else.

In the resulting Parliamentary debate on September 15, I made it clear that the current legal right for every child with special needs to have those requirements met through an individual plan must be retained.

It is a right and not a privilege; vulnerable children will be left without the support they need if this is forgotten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Lavery MP.

The problem is not the current legal requirements, it is the legacy of the chronic lack of funding after years of Tory austerity.

Local authorities lack the necessary money, so they make it hard for families with children with special needs to have them assessed. The families are exhausted from fighting for what the law already promises.

The key to the crisis is not to make it harder for these children to have educational packages carefully designed for their individual needs, it is to meet the funding problem head on.

Yes, it is true more families have been applying for their child’s special needs to be assessed arising from a number of complex, but genuine, reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lavery spoke during a Parliamentary debate on the matter on September 15. Photo by Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images.

It would be unacceptable for this reality to be ignored. A well-funded system that creates a culture of supportive learning, that totally includes families in designing their vulnerable child’s education plan and that meets every child’s needs is not negotiable.

We must not fail these children. We have to make the system work for every child in every community.

Residents in the Blyth and Ashington constituency can contact my office by calling 01670 852494 or emailing [email protected] and there are also regular updates that are posted on my Facebook page (Ian Lavery MP).